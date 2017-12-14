- Advertisement -

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded in prison a 30-year-old police officer, Famodimu Ayo, over alleged murder and attempted murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Tuesday in Oye-Ekiti while on patrol duty.

Okunade said the gun of the accused had fallen down, with a bullet hitting and killing the driver of a car he had stopped.

He further told the court that the bullet also hit a second victim in the car, Azeez Isaac, who sustained injuries.

- Advertisement -

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison pending receipt of legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The defence counsel, Mr Sunday Ochai, on his part pleaded with the court to grant his client bail.

The‎ Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, however, remanded the accused in prison and adjourned the case till Dec. 28 for mention.