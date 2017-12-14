- Advertisement -

A Federal High Court sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, and presided over by Justice Simeo Amoboda has granted bail to five youths who had been remanded in prison since June 2017 for allegedly dealing in cannibis sativa.

They were Habibu Musa, a 10-year-old, Atiku Ahmadu, Sani Aliyu, Tsalhatur Maniru and Aliyu Boyi were arrested by the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at different towns within the state and were subsequently remanded in court when they could not meet up their bail conditions.

They were arrested with cannibis sativa a narcotic drug allegedly similar to cocaine, heroine ranges from 21 to 500 grammes.