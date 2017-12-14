- Advertisement -

Mr Godwin Nwachukwu, the new Commander of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bayelsa, has underscored the necessity of collaboration between security agencies in checking pipeline vandalism.

Nwachukwu said this when he paid an official visit to the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, on Thursday in Yenagoa in continuation of his familiarisation tour of security formations in the state.

“This visit is fundamental to the corps and other security agencies because this is how we can familiarise ourselves and join forces for better operations in the state.

“FRSC is very crucial in terms of maintaining peace and order, tranquility and then safety on the roads; so, we have come to seek for more cooperation and synergy to perform the national duty,” Nwachukwu said.

According to him, NSCDC is going to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to rid the state of pipeline vandalism and other crimes.

“We have our intelligence officers who are on alert alongside other security outfits to achieve the objectives,” he said.

Mr Igwe hailed the NSCDC’s operations in the state while assuring the new commander of a productive collaboration as he settled for business.

“The relationship between the FRSC and NSCDC has been quite cordial and we have been working like a family; I promise we will continue to ensure that law and order are maintained.

“Let me assure you once again that with this visit, there will be more collaboration and synergy to get rid of crimes as well as maintain safer roads for the people,” he said.

The new NSCDC commander had earlier visited the Nigeria Police Force, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Department of State Services (DSS) and the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, among others.