Four men, who allegedly belong to an unlawful society known as Eiye Confraternity, were on Thursday docked before an Ota Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

They are: Femi Olatoye (38); Musliu Olatunde (38); Fatai Aminu (28) and Rafiu Godwin, 30.

The accused of no fixed addresses are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and for unlawfully belonging to a secret cult.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Mustapha Abdulkareem, told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on Aug.16 at about 6.30 p.m at Ounce, Ilogbo in Ota area of Ogun.

Abdulkareem said that the accused and their accomplices belonged to an unlawful society called `Eiye confraternity’.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 3 and 5 of the Secret Cult (Prohibition and Special Provision) Act, Laws of Ogun, 1999.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. B. Adebowale, admitted each of the accused to a bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adebowale also ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear to an affidavit.

She said that the sureties should provide evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government and submit four recent passport photographs to the court.

Adebowale adjourned the case until Jan.18 for definite hearing.