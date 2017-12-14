- Advertisement -

A 42-year-old security man in Lagos, identified as Ifeanyi Ileka, was yesterday dragged to an Apapa Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing equipment worth N760,000.

Ileka allegedly stole a mixer, 3 amplifiers and a piano totaling N760, 000 from Winner’s Life Ministry Church, Peter Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos.

The accused, a resident of Ajegunle area of Apapa, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, burglary and threatening violence.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Nov. 7 at Winner’s Life Ministry Church, Peter Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos.

He said the accused broke into the church and stole the musical instruments belonging to Winner’s Life Ministry Church.

Kokoye said that the accused was caught by Mr Chigozie Orisakwe who saw him trying to escape with the instruments.

The prosecutor also said that when Orisakwe confronted the accused over the matter, Ileka claimed that he stole the instruments because the church had not paid his salary for several months.

Kokoye said that when Orisakwe tried to stop the accused from going away with the items, he threatened to stab him with knife.

The prosecutor said it was at this juncture that the church reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested.

He said the offence contravene Sections 56, 287 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 308 prescribes seven-year jail for burglary while Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, if convicted.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr M.A Etti, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until December 29 for hearing.