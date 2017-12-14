- Advertisement -

Three was palpable fear and pandemonium yesterday afternoon as a petrol tanker laden with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) tumbled and exploded on FESTAC Link Bridge in Lagos.

The Guardian learnt that the tanker was coming from Apple Junction, tumbled on the bridge and exploded afterwards.

When The Guardian visited the scene of the accident, which occurred around 12:45 p.m., the driver of the closest vehicle to the tanker was severely injured and was rushed to a private hospital in the area.

The quick response of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), prevented loss of lives.

- Advertisement -

The combined effort of the emergency response team of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Government Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service and others paid off. They were able to put out the fire at around 2:20 p.m. yesterday.

It was learnt that 18 cars, including a 2010 Toyota Highlander, three commercial buses and five motorcycles were burnt.

The rescue team was still on ground to ensure the burnt vehicles were taken off the road for free-flow of traffic.

The General Manager LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, said proper investigation would be conducted into the incident which caused traffic congestion and left many commuters stranded.