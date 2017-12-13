- Advertisement -

The Police in Kebbi have arrested 41 armed robbery suspects and recovered 12 locally made guns, four live ammunition and nine cartridges from January to December.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kabiru, told journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the suspects were charged to court and remanded in prison custody pending final trial.

Mr. Kabiru said six motor vehicles and seven motor vehicle snatchers were also arrested and charged to court for prosecution during the period.

”The command recovered 16 motorcycles and all cases were charged to court and suspects remanded in prison custody.

”The command also recovered 131 herds of cattle that were handed over to their rightful owners,” he said.

The commissioner urged the public to continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by giving them information about criminals and criminality in the state.

He said the command would continue to provide security to lives and property before, during and after the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.