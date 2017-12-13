- Advertisement -

Kogi State Police Command has dismissed three of its officers for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of 30 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya, who confirmed this on Wednesday in Lokoja, said that the officers were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

According to him, the officers were dismissed after they were found guilty by a board room trial conducted by the police.

He said that their dismissal followed due process, saying that the NDLEA will handle their prosecution.

It would be recalled that the NDLEA had on Nov. 7 arrested a mobile policeman for escorting a vehicle carrying 30 sacks of Indian hemp out of Lokoja.

The drug was conveyed in a Toyota Picnic car with registration number Kogi KNA 185 LG when it was intercepted by NDLEA operatives.

The policeman who escorted the vehicle was arrested along with two other accomplices as well as the driver of the vehicle.