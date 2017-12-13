- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has revealed that the police have shot dead 32 armed robbers during gun-battle, arrested 299 others and lost six officers in the last 10 months.

Imohimi disclosed this on Wednesday at the 11th Town Hall meeting on Security held at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to him, from January to October 2017, 299 armed robbers were arrested while 32 robbers were killed during encounters with the police.

He added that 231 vehicles were recovered in the last 10 months, while 21 armed robbery attempts were foiled.

“Regrettably, six police officers were shot dead in the line of duty,” he said sadly.

He, however, said to ensure a low crime rate is sustained, increased police presence in all crime prone areas and other locations had been implemented.

Imohimi said the challenges being faced by the police included dearth of patrol vehicles, while many vehicles attached to the divisions had become rickety and unserviceable due to old age and over usage.

The commissioner said the police would need additional 200 patrol vehicles, equipped with communication gadgets, five lorries troop carriers and five heavy duty towing vehicles.

Other logistics, he said, were arms and ammunition, riot gunners, smoke pistols, hand grenades, teargas canisters, thunder blasts, bullet proof vest, among others.