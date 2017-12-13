- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, said it had set up a Monitoring Team to check the activities of illegal roadside petrol hawkers in the state.

DSC Adamu Shehu, the Spokesman of the command, said this in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the measure was taken after the command noticed that petrol hawkers had resurfaced and taken over most streets in Dutse, the state capital, and other major towns in the state.

He said that street hawking of petrol was banned in the state because it was illegal, and it posed a great danger to lives and property.

- Advertisement -

“We observe with dismay that roadside sellers of petrol hold sway in Dutse metropolis and other local government areas.

“This act will not be tolerated and must be stopped at all cost.

“This act is not unconnected with the fact that some criminal elements take advantage of the current petrol scarcity to enrich themselves at the expense of innocent people,” the spokesman said.

He urged the general public to stop patronising the hawkers.

Roadside petrol hawkers popularly known as “Yan Bunburutu”, have returned to the area, selling a four-litre gallon at between N900 and N1,000.