A main market Magistrates’ court, at Lugard road, Jos on Wednesday sentenced one Zubairu Dauda, a tailor, to six months imprisonment for stabbing one Usman Mohammed.
The Presiding Magistrate, Jovita Binjin, sentenced Dauda after he pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of causing grievous hurt.
Binjin, however, gave the convict, who resides at Nassarawa Gwong, Jos, an option of N10, 000 fine.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Cpl. Ezra Ishaya, told the court that, one Mohammed Ubale, a resident of Rikkos in Jos, reported the case at Nassarawa Gwong Police Station on Oct. 26.
Ishaya said that the complainant, father of the victim, reported that about 9:30 p.m on Oct.26, that Dauda stabbed his son, Usman, with a shape knife.
He said the offence contravened Section 172 of the penal code law of Northern Nigeria.