A police sergeant attached to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was reportedly killed on Tuesday after some gunmen broke into the house of the anti-graft czar in Abuja.

According to the Nation, the tragic incident occurred around 10pm.

The attackers were said to have stormed the house located in the Karshi area of the federal capital territory (FCT), opening fire on the policemen there.

The police also returned with fire but it is not clear if some of the gunmen were killed or injured.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the anti-graft agency, could not be reached for comments on Wednesday morning as he neither answered his calls nor responded to a text message sent.

The attack on Magu comes less than 24 hours after he said anti-graft war is a do-or-die affair.

“For us as a country, the fight against corruption is a ‘do or die’ affair; we have to win the battle or die trying,” Magu had said at a rally in Abuja where the EFCC commemorated the World Anti-Corruption Day.

“The fight against corruption is now a war in which there is a clear line between forces of evil and those of good; between agents of progress and reactionary elements who mean no good.”