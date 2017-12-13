- Advertisement -

Eighteen suspected robbers, who allegedly engaged various criminal activities in Ebonyi State, were yesterday paraded by the state police command.

Among those paraded were 11 suspect car snatchers, who also produce fake vehicle number plates and chassis numbers. Six were arrested for other offences.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Titus Lamorde, said 11 of the suspects were arrested by Anti-kidnapping Squad led by DSP Daniel Tommy Etuk.

The police said items recovered from the suspects included 11 cars and household wares worth several millions of naira. Some of the suspects, according to the police, were arrested outside the state.

“The efforts of the police paid off by the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles within and outside the state. The vehicles recovered are: Toyota Jeep with registration number: LND 823 DL with fake plate number as GDD 772 PW; Toyota Highlander Jeep (no plate number); Toyota Camry (Spider) with reg. no: ENU 02 GT; Toyota Camry (Spider) UWN 402 AZ, and Acura Jeep with number ZBL 337 RZ.



“Toyota Camry (Pencil light) Reg. No: FST 53 FS; Toyota Corolla reg. No: AKL 412 GR; Lexus car EZ330 reg. no: MUS 63 EW; Lexus Jeep RX330 reg no PTN 837 TA and Lexus Jeep RX33O with reg. no: FST 53 ES,” he said.

CP Lamorde said that some of the suspects were trailed to other states which included Enugu and Anambra where they had fled having committed the crime in the state.

He listed 23 locally made pistols, 5 Dane guns and one assault rifle, some quantities of live ammunition and cartridges off different brands, two AK-47 rifles, four pomp action rifles and some items suspected to be charms as some of the items recovered from the suspects.

He further disclosed that in November 25, 2017 one Sunday, Ekene, Innocent, Uchenna and Israel (surnames withheld) were arrested while vandalizing MTN mast located at Isu community, the headquarters of Onicha council area. He said that Jubili 20kva sound proof and 16 Emerson backup batteries were covered from the suspects even as they have been charged to court.

Lamorde however assured the people of the state not to panic as the police was ever ready to ensure their protection before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.