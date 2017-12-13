File Photo
The Niger State Police Command said on Tuesday that it had rescued two girls from suspected kidnappers at Musuku Village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, Shekto Ali and Maiabu Shehu, were reportedly kidnapped and whisked away by their abductors to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that kidnappers had been terrorising communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area for some time.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer in Niger State, Peter Sunday, said the victims were rescued by a combined team of conventional and riot policemen.

The police spokesman explained that the operatives acted intelligence informaiton to locate and rescue the girls.

He admonished parents to always know their children’s whereabouts all the time.

