A 42-year-old man, Bakare Adesina, who allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl by fingering her private part, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, while crying profusely, denied committing the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, however, ordered that the accused should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

She adjourned the case until June 19, for hearing.

The accused, who claimed to be a businessman, resides at Akindua Street, New Market Road, Lekki, Lagos, was docked for indecent assault.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the offence was committed on June 2, at 9.30am. at Akinogun Street, Maroko area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the case was transferred from Maroko Police Division to the gender section of the Nigeria Police, Ikeja.

He told the court that the incident was reported by the victim’s mother, Mrs Fatima Suleiman.

Emuerhi said that the victim, a 10-year-old girl, was sent on an errand to the market to buy food stuffs.

“The survivor ran back home to her mother crying that she was assaulted by Adesina on her way to the market,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the victim told her mother that the accused called her, collected the sum of N600.00 from her and forcefully took her into a room, covered her mouth and face, then rubbed cream on her face and fingered her private part with the cream.

“The accused covered her mouth so that her voice would not be heard and assaulted her,” Emuerhi said.

The offence, he added, contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.