A 31-year-old man, Abayomi Oyedeji, was on Tuesday docked in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly detaining and defiling two sisters, aged two and four.

Oyedeji, who resides at No.61, Oduselu Street, Itire, Lagos, was arraigned on a four-count charge that bothers on unlawful detention and defilement of children.

‎The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that ‎ the accused committed the offence at No. 61, Oduselu Street, Itire, Lagos, at about 3.a.m. on November 13 and November 14.

‎Osayande said that the accused resided at the same address with the parents of the girls.

She said that the girls’ mother was ill and there was need to rush her to the hospital while the girls were alone in the house.

“The accused, who was a neighbour to the complainant, then unlawfully detained both of them with intent to have sexual intercourse with them.

She said the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the girls by defiling the four-year-old girl on November 13, but was caught when he tried to defile the younger one the following day.

‎The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 137 and 144 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

‎The accused however pleaded not guilty to the charge.‎

‎The Senior Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.‎

Nwachukwu said one of the sureties must be a civil servant on not less than salary grade level 14, while the other must be resident in his own building.

She said the sureties should provide evidence of tax payments and that their addresses must be verified.‎

‎She adjourned the case until January 25, 2018, pending the advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).