- Advertisement -

A Jos Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Mohammed Ahmed, who impersonated an army man.

Chief Magistrate Jovita Binjin sentenced Ahmed to six months imprisonment following his guilty plea.

Binjin, however, gave the convict a fine of N5,000, and hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed had pleaded for leniency, saying that he was deceived by the devil.

- Advertisement -

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Doghva Kasuwa, Ahmed impersonated an army man on Oct. 27 at the Nassara Police Station.

“The accused person was impersonating a military man; when interrogated, he could not explain when and how he became a military man,’’ Kasuwa said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 132 of the Penal Code.