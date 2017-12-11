- Advertisement -

One person has been confirmed killed and scores injured in a fresh farmers/herders clash in Jankwe area of Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the clash erupted in Duduguru village on Saturday as a result of attempt by some herders to retrieve an axe belonging to a herder who destroyed farm produce some weeks ago and his axe was confiscated by farmers as evidence.

A resident, who gave his name as Jugun, told newsmen that the move to retrieve the axe was resisted by the farmers Saturday evening and the issue turned into violence which led to the death of one person and injury to scores of others.

“That was where the whole problem started on Sunday. One person was killed and over 30 persons were also seriously injured. As we speak, some villagers have fled their homes for fear of being killed or harmed by the irate youths,” the resident said.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idrisu Kennedy, said the command was aware of the killing of one person and had since deployed more personnel to calm the situation.

“Yes, we are aware. Our men are already on ground there to calm the situation,” he said.