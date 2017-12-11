- Advertisement -

At least two persons were reportedly killed on Sunday as suspected militants fired gun shots shoot at Anatigha community in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State.

The incident created tension in the area as residents scampered for safety in the area.

Sadly, two residents were said to have been killed, while another victim sustained serious injury.

A landlord who refused to mention his name said, “The suspected militants came out from one of the many creeks in the area and opened fire from a gunboat they came with. The shooting affected residential buildings along Bassey Effiom Street by Jebs Street.”

Another resident said “The area is notorious for bunkering activities and it was suspected that the militants had come for an oil bunker they had issues with, who stays along the beach, known as Offshore.

“The militants came from the creeks with a gunboat and started shooting at a beach where the bunker normally stays. The name of the beach is called Offshore”.

“But you know there are residential buildings in the area around the beach, and it affected a lot of them. As I speak with you, two persons, I personally know are dead.

“Others were also shot and their cases looked critical. I hope they will survive. It was confusion everywhere as nobody expected such situation on a Sunday morning.”

The suspected militants thereafter escaped through the creeks in their boat.

The Public Relations Officer of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Calabar, Captain Kayode Owolabi, said they got information of militants shooting in the area and immediately deployed their men to repel them.

He said in the process, one of the militants was killed and a pump action rifle recovered, adding that the corpse of the militant had been handed over to the police.

He said the remaining militants escaped through the water.

Newsmen, who visited the area, observed that military men have taken over the community.