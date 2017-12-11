- Advertisement -

A witness has narrated how one Taibu Ogunbajo, a block maker, killed his wife by running his Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, popularly known as jeep, over her in anger.

The suspect is said to be a traditional ruler in Ise Town, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

Ogunbajo is presently in the custody of Lagos State Police Command for allegedly running over his wife, Rotimi, with his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked AKD666EW at the Ibeju area of the state.

He was arrested at the weekend at the Akodo area of Ibeju Lekki after neighbours reported the death to the police.

The neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that although they were married for three years with no child, the deceased was said to have had five children from other men.

He added that on the day the incident happened, the man gave chase to the deceased with his Toyota Highlander and ran her over after she broke some blocks in his factory.

- Advertisement -

“They have been having crisis. They have been married for only three years. For some months now, the man has been saying he’s tired of the marriage. He claimed that his wife was troublesome and that he was sick of the marriage.

“They were always fighting. That day, they had another issue at the block factory. In the course of their argument, the woman broke some blocks and attempted to walk away.

“That was how the man entered his car and chased her in top speed and hit her. She died on the spot. The police were notified and they took the corpse to Epe General Hospital.”

Lagos Police Command spokesman, Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who according to him, has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.