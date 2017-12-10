- Advertisement -

Nigeria Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the abduction of an aide to Shehu Sani, a senator representing Kaduna Central.

The aide was abducted by unknown gunmen in Kaduna.

Residents said the aide, Bashir Ahmed, is also a teacher in a private Islamic school in Tudunwada, Kaduna.

Witnesses who spoke with newsmen said masked gunmen molested Mr. Ahmed before whisking him away in a Hilux van to an unknown destination.

“The kidnappers came with guns, wearing masks, beat Mallam Bashir Ahmed up, bundled him in a Hilux van and whisked him away. Everybody was scampering for safety. It’s a very scary situation,” Abdul Mansur, a witness said.

Mukhtar Aliyu, Kaduna State command spokesperson, while confirming the incident on Saturday, said “one suspect has been arrested in the kidnap of Mr. Ahmed, and investigation is ongoing.”

- Advertisement -

Mr. Aliyu added that the police suspected conspiracy and that “the abductors are yet to make any ransom demand.”

Mr. Sani, who earlier confirmed the abduction to our reporter, said the victim was his aide on youth matters and was kidnapped by gunmen around Tudunwada Kasuwan Barci around 9 p.m. on Friday.

“Yes, Mallam Bashir Ahmad aged 45, one of my aides on youths matters was molested and kidnapped by masked gunmen, before being whisked away to an unknown destination yesterday (Friday).”

According to the senator, the victim had at a time raised alarm and reported to the police when he was told by neighbours that some armed mask men came looking for him when he was not at home.

“We have alerted the relevant security agencies and will continue to put in all efforts until we secure his freedom.

“We will put him in prayers and will 100 per cent stand by him through his travail until he returns home Insha Allah,” the senator added.