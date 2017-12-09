The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested 15 suspects for various crimes in the state and recovered arms, 151 cows and 29 sheep.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, disclosed this in Gusau on Friday.

Ebrimson said the Anti-Cattle Rustling Squad of the command had arrested five suspected cattle rustlers (names withheld).

He said the suspects were currently in police custody assisting in investigations, while the recovered cows and sheep had been handed over to the State’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

“Another suspect was arrested through the ongoing Operation Sharan Daji, with a Honda Civic car with registration number of Sokoto State: BDN 355 AA.

“Three AK 47 rifles; six magazines; 167 rounds of live ammunition; N68,750; one ATM card; three voter cards; one cell phone and documents bearing different names were recovered from the suspect.

“We also arrested five suspects for stealing electrical and infrastructure equipment at government Farm Center in Gwashi village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

“A Golf 3 vehicle with registration number of Kaduna State: DKA 143 TQ and working tools were recovered,’’ he said.

The CP said another four suspects of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and cattle rustling were arrested, and that seven out of the 19 cows were recovered in Dansadau area of the state.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.