The Enugu State Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Princess Peace Nnaji, has urged youths to shun rape and violence.

Nnaji gave the advice during a “Road Walk Sensitisation” Against Sexual and Gender Base Violence on Friday in Enugu.

The road walk is tagged: “Walk Against All Forms of Violence and Rape in the Society.’’

Nnaji, who was represented by Mr Sunday Okafor, Director, Administration and Human Resource, in the ministry, also advised parents to expose their children to sex education early in life.

She further urged youths to desist from every act of sexual abuse, stressing that such anti-social activity attracts penalty.

Earlier, Mrs Evelyn Onah, the Centre Manager of Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre, said punishment for rape was life imprisonment.

She advised victims to report every case of assaults to the centre in order to give them maximum protection.

Onah said that the centre would provide rapid, holistic and high quality free medical, counselling and other support services to victims and survivors of sexual assaults in the state and beyond.

She described sexual assault as a chronic mark in the life of any victim.

“We are appealing to security agencies to ensure that any perpetrator is brought to book,’’ she said.

The “The Road Walk Sensitisation’’ which started at Abakpa Junction terminated at IMT Bus-stop within the Enugu.