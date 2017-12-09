Gunmen rampaging Ndokwa West Council of Delta State yesterday killed the Secretary of Ndemili community over the recent discovery of crude oil in the area.

It was gathered that the victim, identified as Sunday (surname withheld), was shot dead in his house by six hoodlums, who stormed his residence in the early hours and after knocking on his door, rained bullets on him as he made to open the door, after which they escaped to unknown destination in their car.

An eyewitness said the victim was killed in the presence of his family members, who were helpless, even as he shouting for help, to no avail.

There has been tension in the community in the past few months following the discovery of crude oil in the area, with some neighbouring communities allegedly claiming ownership and asking for compensation from the state government.

But the state Police Command spokesman, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident, said: “The matter is at present under investigation. We want to assure the public that the culprits would be brought to book.”