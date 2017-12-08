The police in Katsina said they would soon arraign a woman, Salima Lawal, who was arrested while allegedly attempting to sell a set of twins for N350,000.

It was gathered that police detectives were working to determine the paternity of the infants.

This followed conflicting information from the 30-year-old woman about her marital status and the paternity of the twins.

Besides the twins, Lawal was said to have had three other children, two of whom were said to be products of her first marriage.

Lawal insisted during an interview with journalists in Katsina that one Abdullahi Yusuf is her current husband and the father of the twins.

She claimed that she had another three-year-old boy for Yusuf, who is a commercial motorcyclist at Maraba Kankara in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

- Advertisement -

It was gathered that Yusuf told the police during interrogation, following Lawal’s arrest, that he had divorced her two years ago.

A credible police source said the police would do everything to determine the paternity of the twins.

The source said, “Although Yusuf outright told us that he divorced Lawal two years ago, we shall know the truth about the paternity of the twins very soon. Moreso when we have Lawal in our custody. She is the culprit and not her husband. We are only concerned about the welfare of the twins.”

The Katsina police spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah, said Lawal will appear in court after the completion of police investigation.

“Of course, the woman will appear in court immediately after police investigation,” Isah told newsmen on Thursday.