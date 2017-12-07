- Advertisement -

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 50-year-old man, Oludele Ajayi, in prison custody over alleged rape of a minor in a bush.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, ordered that Ajayi should be remanded pending the advice of the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ajayi, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on one charge.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, had told the court that the accused raped the 11-year-old on Nov. 28 in Ilupeju Ekiti.

- Advertisement -

Akinwale said that the accused defiled the girl in contravention of the provisions of Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the DPP’s advice.

Consequently, the court did not take the plea of the accused.

The case has been adjourned until Jan. 15, 2018, for mention.