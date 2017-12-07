- Advertisement -

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, yesterday convicted two persons, a father and son, for illegal production, possession and storage of (ethanol) illicit gin.

According to evidence, the convicts, one Mr Jonathan Uti (29) and Mr Isaac Uti (60) of Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government of Delta State, laced their products with formalin, a chemical used for embalmment and it was also established that their products were lethal as they possessed 74 percent alcohol volume, in a case instituted by the NAFDAC.

Justice A. O Faji, in his verdict found Mr Jonathan Uti guilty of three out of five count charges against him and sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment each for the first two counts, to run concurrently and 18 months for the fifth count without fine.

- Advertisement -

The judge in his verdict also found Mr Isaac Uti guilty of three out of five count charges against him and sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment each for the first two counts, to run concurrently and 18 months for the fifth count with a N200, 000 fine.

Justice Faji said the offences posed high risk to the health of consumers adding that it was even more inhuman that the convicted stood to gain financially from the venture.

He stated that the business was apparently a family thing even as he stressed that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who may be nursing the intent to go into such business.

Addressing newsmen after the court session, prosecuting counsel, Barr Adumen Jombo described the case as interest considering the rigours of securing evidence and witnesses even from as far as Lagos.

He described the judgement as good even as he commended the judge for giving critical consideration to certain factors in the case.