Two police and one officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are presently being interrogated over alleged involvement of the abduction of one Malam Ahmad Muhammad, popularly known as “Akrami”.

Th‎e officers were arrested after they were said to have reportedly abducted the victim whom they allegedly tortured vehemently so that he would ‘manufacture’ money for them.

According to the Jigawa State Police command’s spokesman, DSP Abdu Jinjiri, who, after confirming the crime to newsmen, also explained that the officers allegedly took away the victim to an unknown location and coerce him to produce money through diabolical means.

Jinjiri said that the suspects (names withheld), were arrested together with one civilian in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state, after they allegedly abducted the victim, Malam Muhammad.

The victim who was said to possess special powers through which he uses to create monies of various countries fell prey to the officers who took him to a house and ordered him (the victim) to fill-up the house with money or they would kill him.

The officers allegedly abandoned the victim after he had been torture and having realised that he was not willing to ‘manufacture’ the money for them only for them to be arrested afterwards.

The Jigawa PPRO explained that the suspects allegedly conspired and abducted the victim at his residence at Mahucin Sarki quarters, after they learnt that he possesses the power to produce fake money.

The spokesman added that, “On December 26, we received a report at the Hadejia police division that two policemen, one personal of NSCDC and one civilian allegedly conspired and abducted one Malam Ahmad Muhammad at his residence in Mahucin Sarkin quarters, Hadejia town.

“They kept the captive for one day at a lone house in a nearby bush insisting that he produce money for them.

“The police has arrested the suspects for exhibiting an unprofessional conduct of abduction, conspiracy and they would soon be charged to court for such”, he said.