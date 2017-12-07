- Advertisement -

As pressure mounts towards the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gunmen Wednesday evening abducted the Plateau State Chairman of the party, Chief Damishi Sango, along the Kafanchan-Abuja highway.

The former minister was said to have left Jos around 2pm for Abuja for the party’s National Convention when the abductors took him on the way.

It was gathered that the gunmen forced Sango’s car to stop and immediately whisked him away with his driver, abandoning the car on the road.

Since then, neither him nor his driver has been seen.

The state police command is yet to make any public statement on the abduction, but the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. John Akans, confirmed the incident Thursday morning.