The Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a medical doctor, Olagunju Adesola, before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing an official of the state sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Adesola, who was accused of reckless driving, allegedly hit and killed the FRSC officer, Samuel Abolusoro, who was on duty on the Ilesha-Akure Expressway at the FUTA North Gate area on November 26, 2017.

The medical practitioner was arraigned on one count of reckless driving.

The charge read, “That you, Olagunju Adesola, on November 25, 2017, at about 8am, along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway, at the FUTA North gate area, Akure, in the Akure Magisterial District, being a driver in charge of a Toyota Matrix with number plate, APP 87 DF, drove same on a public highway in a manner which was dangerous, and cause an accident that led to the death of one Abolusoro Samuel, a FRSC official who was on official duty, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 18(5) and punishable under Section 81 (1) RTC CAP III Vol. 6, Law of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mr. D.O. Awodeyi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N1m with one surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till February 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, the state police command has denied a report making the rounds that men of the command were involved in the kidnap of three persons on the Lagos-Ore Expressway last week.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, said the report was misleading, unfounded and a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the command.

Adeyanju explained that the three men that were kidnapped by some hoodlums last week regained their freedom after policemen invaded the kidnappers’ hideout.

He said, “The report was meant to smear the image of this command, but that will not distract us from performing our role of protecting the people of this state.”