An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 40-year old man, Dominic Bassey, for 25 days over alleged defilement of his neighbour’s nine-year old daughter.

Bassey will be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, directed that the case file be sent to the DPP for advice and fixed July 30 for case mention.

Bassey, who resides at 54, Surulere St., Afromedia, Okokomaiko, Lagos State, is being tried for child defilement.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 17 at his residence.

John said that the girl and other children in the compound went to Bassey’s apartment to sleep as they usually do.

He added that “Bassey, however, woke the girl up, undress her and applied cream on her private part, defiled her and promised to buy her a dress.

“Bassey also told the girl not to tell anyone, but when her mother came back from market, she saw blood stain on her daughter’s dress and asked her questions.

“The girl then narrated everything that Bassey did to her.”

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.