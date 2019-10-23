<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tragedy struck on Tuesday in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state when a 40-year-old man, Muhammad Muhammad, died after drowning in a pond.

The dead body of Muhammad was found floating on top of the pond the next day after intensive search, it was gathered.

Spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Sa’idu Mohammed told reporter “the deceased drowned and died when he went to take his bath in the pond.”

According to him, the fire service received a distress call from one Rabiu Abbas, who reported that he had seen a corpse floating in the pond.

He said: “Immediately, we received the distressed call a rescue team was instantly drafted to the area, where the corpse was recovered.”

Mohammed said the retrieved corpse has been deposited at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.