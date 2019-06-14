<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old man, Shaibu Sani, of Ungwar Rimi District in Kaduna North Local Government area of Kaduna State has been arrested by men of the state police command for allegedly defiling a seven year-old-girl.

The suspect was said to have allegedly committed the act in an uncompleted building located in Dambusha in Chikun Local Government Area of the state on June 8, 2019.

The suspect, who is a labourer that is hired to work on people’s farm is alleged to have lured the girl to the uncompleted building, where he held her for over 20 minutes and sexually defiled her.

It was gathered that the shameful incident started when Shaibu Sani entrapped the victim in an uncompleted building near her house where he seized the chance to pin her down and then raped her.

The father of rape victim, Abubakar Suleiman, said that he came back from work around 11am and somebody called him that there was trouble outside involving his daughter.

The man explained, “I ran out and saw my daughter crying, saying Baba! Baba!!! with blood coming out of her private part. I carried her and she told me that it was a man on a black cloth that did this to her.”

Narrating the ordeal, he added that men in the community immediately combed the area, and as God will have it, they saw a man on black cloth coming out from the uncompleted building.

“We confronted him, initially he denied and later confessed and blame the devil. We then took him to U/Rimi Divisional Police Station where he was arrested, while my daughter was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“As you can now see, she can not walk properly without the help of someone. This is very sad,” the father lamented.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Kaduna State Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said the suspect has been arrested and both him and the victim were taken to hospital for medical examination.

He explained that the case file has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and very soon the suspect would be charged to court.

DSP Sabo called on citizens to be wary of people who roams their neighbourhood aimlessly to avoid such occurrence.