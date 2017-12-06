- Advertisement -

A 42-year-old man, Boniface Nwokone, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, after allegedly failing to produce a suspect he stood surety for, in an assault case.

Nwokone, of Olatunji Street, Ojota, in Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of obstruction and perverting course of justice, for not producing one Linus Ejike, who is his in-law.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the offence was committed on Oct. 7, at the Family Support Unit, Ketu Police Station.

Ihiehie alleged that Nwokone undertook to produce the suspect to the Ketu Police Station on Oct. 9 pending the determination of the case against him, or forfeit the sum of N100, 000.

He alleged that Nwokene, instead, obstructed the course of justice by aiding the escape of the suspect.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 132 of the Administration of Criminal Law, 2016 and 97 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Nwokene however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, granted him bail in the sum of N 100,000, with two sureties whose addresses must be verified by the court.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 30.