A middle age man, Aniekan Billie, from Obiokpok in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has lost two of his children to unidentified assassins.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Bala Elkana, said that the matter was reported to the Police around 14:35hrs.

“One Aniekan Sunday-Billie, ‘M’ of Obiokpok in Nsit Ibom LGA came to the station and reported that on December 5, 2017, about 14:35hrs, he locked his three children, one Godwin Sunday, ‘M’, aged 9; one Idara Sunday, ‘F’, aged 5, and one Godspwer Sunday, aged a year and seven months, inside his room at Mbioporo 1 and went to Urua Kpokpo to buy food items.

“That on his return, he saw the lifeless bodies of two of his children, Godwin and Idara inside his table top freezer,” he said.

The PPRO added that the Police has commenced intensive and extensive investigation to unravel those that were behind the murder of the two children.