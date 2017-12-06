- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old woman, Salima Lawal, of Marabar Kankara town in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State has been arrested by the state Police Command for allegedly attempting to sell her twins for N350,000.

The state Police Commissioner, Been Gwana, confirmed the incident to journalists at a press briefing in Katsina on Wednesday.

He said Lawal had already negotiated and agreed to sell the twins for the said amount to “a good Samaritan” at Ruwan Godiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of the state on December 2, 2017 when Police arrested her.

Details of the sex of the twins and their age were, however, not given.

The Police Commissioner said the case was still under investigation, adding that Lawal would be arraigned in court soon.