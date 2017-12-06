- Advertisement -

A suspect, Umar Abubakar, who allegedly led a gang to kidnap Margaret, the wife of the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has died in police custody.

Recall that wife of the CBN Governor, Margaret Emefiele was kidnapped in 2016.

The suspect had confessed to investing N3m ransom on a provision store upon arrest.

Abubakar, also known as Kiriwa, was reported to have died due to the injuries he sustained during a gun duel with policemen in his bid to evade arrest last year.

The deceased as well as gang members Mohammed Yusuf, Edwin George, Musa Maidabara, and Ernest Uduefe, were to be tried before Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

The arraignment proceeding was stopped due to Abubakar’s death, which was announced in court by the lead prosecuting counsel, Mr. Aminu Alilu.

Alilu of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, said, “This charge was filed on October 7, 2017, but on October 24, we were informed of the demise of the first accused who died as a result of injuries he sustained while in the course of exchanging gunfire with the police.”

Justice Quadri instructed Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, to amend the charges to reflect the new set of defendants.

He then adjourned until December 14 for the arraignment of the surviving defendants.