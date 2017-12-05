- Advertisement -

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo on Tuesday remanded a sexagenarian, Rafiu Olalekan, in Agodi Prison for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Modupeola Olagbenro, in her ruling remanded Olalekan in the prison pending the outcome of the case file at the state Directorate of Public Prosecution as her court does not have jurisdiction to try the case.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 10, 2018 for mention.

Olalekan, a farmer from Abedo village near Moniya, Ibadan is facing a charge of unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor.

The Police Prosecutor, Cpl. Oluseye Oyebanji, told the court that Olalekan on Nov. 20, at about 8 pm at Abedo village allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl in his neighbourhood.

- Advertisement -

According to Oyebanji, Olalekan was alleged to have been having carnal knowledge of the victim mostly on her way back from school.

“The victim who stays with her grandmother was running an errand for her when Olalekan waylaid her and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“When the victim’s grandmother did not see her on time, she raised alarm before the victim was seen with Rafiu with the help of the villagers in an uncompleted building,” he said.

Oyebanji said the offence was reported to the police by the victim’s mother, one Mrs Olaide Kehinde of Sapati area, Yemetu, Ibadan.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol .II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.