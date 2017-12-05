- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohimi Edgal on Tuesday assured residents and visitors of utmost safety amid tight security across the length and breadth of the State during the yuletide.

The CP, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Chike Godwin Oti, particularly urged residents to be vigilant and celebrate moderately during the festive period, just as he restated that additional batches of arms police officers would be deployed in all volatile areas in the State to ensure safety.

He also warned that the command would not tolerate lawlessness or any act that may conflict with peaceful conduct that the State is known for.

Oti said, “The CP commends the support from the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as the cooperation that the police has been receiving so far from other security agencies including the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

“The CP also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation that the command has been receiving from both the State Government and corporate and religious institutions especially during the organisation of major outdoor functions like The Experience concert and the Lagos Street Carnival which successes underscored the capacity of security, traffic management and emergency rescue operative machinery in the State and the commendable model of social and religious tolerance in the State.”

While assuring of maximum security during the One Lagos Fiesta and other events slated throughout December across the State, Edgal said it was important for the people to be vigilant, celebrate moderately and pass on useful tips to security agencies.

He also said that all emergency numbers would be fully operational and solicited the cooperation of the citizens in ensuring a safe and crime-free December in Lagos State.