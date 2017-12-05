- Advertisement -

The Police in Ondo state have described as untrue a statement credited to the state Catholic mission that the police did not rescue three kidnap suspects in Ore area of the state.

The police reaction is coming on the heels of a statement allegedly issued by the secretary of the catholic diocese faulting the police claim that the three suspects were rescued at the kidnappers’ den.

- Advertisement -

Addressing reporters in Akure, the state commissioner of police, Gbenga Adeyanju said the statement was targeted at rubbishing the command.

The command also paraded two notorious tricksters who specialized in duping resident of the state.