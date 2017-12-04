- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa Police Command on Monday said it has arrested three suspects linked to Saturday’s assassination of a prominent cattle dealer Alhaji Jibril Abdulkarim and three of his employees.

The victims, it was learnt were gruesomely murder at a close range, while their immediate families were thrown into mourning over the irreparable demise.

Mr Asuquo Amba, Bayelsa Police Commissioner, said in a telephone interview on Monday that the suspects were being profiled while their telephone communication was also being scrutinised.

“We have so far taken three suspects into custody and we are profiling them and their communication, we are looking at their phone communications, from facts before us it is an assassination done on close range and the people must have been known to them.

“We are equally looking at the leadership issues and election of the Fulanis, I am hopeful that with the clues we have, we are following the clue and I am hopeful we shall be able to have a breakthrough,” Amba said.

It would be recalled that the cattle dealer and three of his aides were shot dead at his private abattoir in Yenagoa on Dec 2.

Abdulkarim was a member of the Bayelsa Committee for the Management and Control of Ranches, and Chairman Cattle Breeders Association (CBA), in the state.

The Bayelsa government had on Sunday tasked the Police and security agencies to fish out the culprits to face the law.

The government pledged to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that those behind the heinous act are arrested and brought to book.