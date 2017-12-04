- Advertisement -

The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has confirmed the arrest of five suspects who allegedly specialise in luring and raping teenagers in Mubi town of Adamawa.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Baba, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Monday in Yola.

Mr. Baba said that the suspects were apprehended following a tip-off that led to the arrest of one of them whose confession and that of their four victims ranging between the ages of 12 and 10 were used to fish out the rest.

Mr. Baba said medical reports confirmed that the minors had been violated.

“We are taking the suspects to court and they will be charged with rape, criminal force and assault on minors,” Baba said.

While nothing that the victims were girl hawkers, Mr. Baba cautioned parents on sending their little children to hawk instead of school.

“Parents need to be vigilant on the movement of their wards if we must tackle this problem,” Mr. Baba said.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Abdullahi Ibrahim (32), Musa Mohammed (31), Bakura Mohammed (39), Joseph John (29), and Mohammed Musa (42).

Also speaking, a resident of Mubi town, Danladi Chamber, who lauded the development said residents would be mobilised to support NSCDC to expose more suspects.

“We are working on a theory that those rapists of minors are syndicate; we need to work and expose those dangerous people,” Mr. Chamber said.