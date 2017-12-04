- Advertisement -

The Police in Ogun State on Monday brought 10 men, Tajudeen Toyin, 60, Segun Bello, 48, Lateef Monsuru, 31, and seven others before an Ota Magistrates’ Court for unlawful possession of guns.

The defendants and seven others, now at large, whose addresses are unknown, are facing two counts of threat to life and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Cpl. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, committed the offences on Nov. 9 at Kajola Village, Atan, Ota.

Abdulkareem said that the defendants were caught by the police with a locally made pistol and one live cartridge, without licence.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 248(d) and 249 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. B. Adebowale, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and swear to an affidavit of means.

Adebowale also said that the sureties should provide evidence of tax payments to the Ogun State Government and submit four recent passport photographs to the court.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2018 for hearing.