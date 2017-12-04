- Advertisement -

A Customary Court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja, has dissolved a 22-year-old marriage of a driver due to his wife’s habit of cooing once in a wee.

The court, presided over by Mr. Jemilu Jega, granted the request of Mr. Garba Pakachi, ruled that the union has broken up.

“This court has tried to resolve issues between the parties, but efforts proved abortive.

“The irreconcilable differences between the two parties show they are no longer compatible. Therefore, the marriage is hereby dissolved,” he said.

Mr. Jega, however gave custody of the three of the four children to the father, and granted the mother, Martha, the custody of the last child, aged six.

He also ordered the man to pay N20,000 monthly for the child’s upkeep.