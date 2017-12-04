- Advertisement -

A former Senator, Ayo Arise, was kidnapped by armed men yesterday evening while travelling to Abuja through Kogi State, reliable multiple sources.

Sources close to the family confirmed the incident but refused to speak more about the incident, as there no contact has been made by his abductors as at press time.

Senator Arise was said to have attended some events over the weekend in Ado Ekiti, the state capital and Ikere Ekiti on Saturday.

He also took part in a golf knock around with friends on Sunday at the Ado Ekiti Golf Club along Poly Road, Ado Ekiti.

The US-trained economist, who represented Ekiti North in the National Assembly under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) between 2007 and 2011, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, shortly before the Governorship elections that ousted former Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi in 2015.

Recently, a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Rafiu Isiaka, and one Jacob Olugbade were abducted by gunmen in the state. They were released after spending 11 days in captivity.

Both claimed they were kidnapped by armed Fulani men and that they paid 10 million to secure their release.