No fewer than 39 suspected criminals were arrested in Bauchi State on Thursday as the State Police Command launches a special operation code named “Operation Adder” to tackle crimes affecting the state.

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP. Ali Janga , said the inauguration of the operation was in compliance with the directive of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar who recently launched the special operation to tackle security challenges such as kidnapping, Armed robbery, and banditry among other crimes along Abuja- Kaduna expressway and other parts of the country.

Ali Janga made the announcement at the police headquarters , Yandoka road, Bauchi while parading the 39 suspected criminals arrested in connection with different crimes in the state such as kidnapping, armed robbery and kidnapping.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included, 5 Dane guns, 9 cutlasses , 1 sharp knife , 3 motorcycles and 29 blocks of wrapped dry leave suspected to be Indian hemp.

Others are; two axes, three long sticks, one tiger electricity generator, one ranki and one gario

The suspects were said to belong to different gang groups known as Sara Suka, and Babell .

Ali explained that the special squad code named “operation Puff Adder” will prevent influx of criminal elements to the state considering the ongoing security operations.

He said further that the special squad code named “Operation Puff Adder” will be directly under his supervision while all the police units will be involved.

He mentioned the units as; The Conventional Police , Police Mobile Force (PMF) Counter Terrorist Units (CTU) Special Protection Unit (SPU) Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Special Anti–Robbery Squad (SARS) Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID)

Janja added that the operation is yielding positive results with the total number of suspected criminals arrested so far.

“So far the operation is yielding positive results as a lot of criminal activities in the state were nipped in the bud while a total of 39 suspects were arrested in connection with different crimes and exhibits recovered during the operation ” He said.

He appealed to the public for support , cooperation and understanding for the continuous success of the operation.