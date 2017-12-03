- Advertisement -

Bayelsa Police Command is probing the killing of the Chairman of Cattle Breeders Association, Bayelsa State chapter, Alhaji Jubril Abdulkarim, and three of his boys by gunmen in an attack yesterday.

According to investigations, the slain cow dealer who was popularly known as Alhaji Abdulkarim was said to have been attacked at his abattoir located at the grazing area donated by the Bayelsa State Government along Bayelsa Palm Road.

Eye-witnesses said Jubril who was the biggest supplier of cows in Bayelsa and his boys were sitting under a tree and chatting when the gunmen struck.

In the ensuing pandemonium, the gunmen also gunned down three of Jubril’s boys before escaping in a Black Mazda car they came with.

“The gunmen invaded the place this afternoon and shot him. He is a household name because he is the biggest supplier of cows in Bayelsa. The gunmen also killed three of his boys before they escaped. It is a sad development. We are calling on the police to thoroughly investigate this incident and bring those involved to book,” an eye-witness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the incident, said that the police were on top on the situation.

Butwats who said the police were investigating reports of crisis within the association assured that they would ensure the culprits were caught.