Unidentified gunmen on Saturday killed a popular cow dealer in Bayelsa State identified as Alhaji Jubril.

It was gathered that Jubril was killed in the afternoon along the Bayelsa Palm road alongside three of his employees.

A source, who accompanied the victims’ corpses to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, said Jubril was killed within the premises of his private abattoir.

He said: “The gunmen invaded the place this afternoon and shot him. He is a household name because he is the highest supplier of cows in Bayelsa.

“The gunmen also turned to his boys and killed three of them. It is a sad development. But we are calling for calm because the incident is fresh and required thorough investigations.”

Though the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, could not be reached on the killings, a senior police officer confirmed the incident.

He said the cow dealer and his boys were sitting and chatting in one of the huts within the abattoir when the gunmen struck.