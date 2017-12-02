- Advertisement -

The Police in Enugu State have quelled a potential mob action and breach of the peace in Ugwuoba community in Oji River council area following the killing of motorcyclist in an accident involving a trailer.

The spokesman of the police command in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday in Enugu that the incident occurred on Friday in the Ugwuoba community located on the Oji-River-Enugu highway.

Amaraizu said that a motorcyclist, who was later identified as Jonathan Madu, lost his life in an accident involving him and a trailer that was conveying cattle.

“It was gathered that the trailer conveying cows skidded off its lane and crushed to death the motorcylist who was on the other lane.

“Following the alleged incident, the driver of the said trailer was said to have taken to his heels.

“But the early arrival of police operatives of the Oji-River Division aided in dowsing the brewing tension at the accident scene as both the motorcycle and parts of the trailer were already burning,’’ he said.

According to him, some cows were recovered while the deformed body of the deceased has been taken to a nearby hospital morgue for autopsy.