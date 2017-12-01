- Advertisement -

About three weeks after 10 suspects escaped from police cell in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State capital, another attempt by suspects was averted on Thursday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, who confirmed the incident said it occurred in broad daylight when the suspects were having their bath.

He said the suspects over-powered the policeman, who opened the iron bar, and attempted to flee only to discover that the outer gate in the facility was locked.

He said: “It was a tense situation but the prompt alertness of other policemen around the area saved the situation, none of the suspects escaped but the fact of the matter is that we do not have proper detention facilities.

“It is a makeshift arrangement, an office with buglary proof, we were lucky to avert this one but that does not mean that it will not happen again. The suspects can still plan another one, we desperately need to build proper detention facilities to hold suspects.

“The makeshift facilities we have are overstreched and we have witten to the state government as well as engaged the judiciary to quicken the dispensation of justice because it is the slow pace of prosecution that makes our facilities over crowded.

“The dearth of facilities here is hampering our efforts at policing the state,” Amba said.

On November 7, about 10 suspects detained at the Special Anti Robbery Squad facility in Yenagoa escaped.

The police said out of the 10 suspects, three were rearrested.